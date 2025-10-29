Hurricane Melissa: West Philly shipping business helps those suffering in Jamaica

A West Philadelphia shipping business is trying to help people in Jamaica suffering from Hurricane Melissa.

What we know:

The company President of Besco Shippers on 54th & Baltimore in West Philadelphia is collecting tarps, flashlights, tie-downs, generators, and toiletries.

Company President, Ludlow Harding is from Kingston, Jamaica, an area that wasn’t hit as hard by the hurricane.

It pains him to see the impact that the powerful storm had on the Western portion of the country.

"Montego Bay, Westmoreland , Hanover, Manchester, all those places felt the brunt of 185 mile per hour winds, therefore we are expecting a lot of damages and not good news," says Harding.

Harding has already seen the Philadelphia region stepping up to help.

"It’s atrocious, it’s unimaginable the human suffering, the catastrophe," says Bill Guerin.

Guerin travelled from Bucks County to drop off a home generator.

"It takes a village brother, we all have to help one another," says Guerin.

Whether it’s a generator or toiletries, every donation goes a long way and helping our brothers and sisters in Jamaica recover from this tragedy.

"I thought to myself that could be us, it could be here, it could be me, anybody, anywhere. I think it’s really sad but it’s the good Lord’s work and there’s nothing we can do about him sending the hurricanes, but we can help others who need it in these circumstances," says Eva Burnett of Kingsessing.

Harding mentioned that bungee chords, lanterns, and toiletries are also very useful to donate.

These are some of the donation locations and hours in the area:

Norristown Church of God 3

29 E. Wood Street, Norristown PA 19401

Sundays 10 AM- 3 PM

West End New Testament Church of God

23 W Marshall Street, Norristown PA 19401

Sundays 11 AM -3 PM

Besco Shippers

5425 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Monday–Friday | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

True United Church

6201 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 1914

Sundays | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM