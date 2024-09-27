Hurts, Eagles head to Tampa Bay looking to avenge lopsided postseason loss to Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know how it feels to go on the road with added motivation to beat the team that eliminated them from the previous season's playoffs.

That's one of the reasons they expect the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) to show up at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday and play with the same sense of urgency the Bucs took to Detroit for an emotional rematch they won against the Lions in Week 2.

Tampa Bay ended Philadelphia's season for the second time in three years last January. A week later, the Lions took down the Bucs to advance to the NFC championship game.

"It's kind of similar to the Lions in a way. They know us and we know them, personnel-wise and scheme-wise," Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum said of the Eagles, who have faced Tampa Bay — a non-divisional foe — four times in the past three seasons.

"They have a new OC (offensive coordinator) and DC (defensive coordinator). At the same time, we know their playmakers. We played against them," added McCollum, whose twin brother, Tristin, plays safety for Philadelphia. "It's a little bit more comfortable when you know your opponent like that."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 1-3 against Tampa Bay, the lone victory coming in Week 3 of last season on the road.

Tom Brady beat Hurts in the regular season and playoffs in 2021, and a 32-9 playoff loss to Baker Mayfield capped a puzzling 2023 collapse that saw Philadelphia lose six of seven games after a 10-1 start.

"It's been different every time we've played them. Different time of the year. Different moment. Different offense. Different approach — philosophy, if you will," Hurts said.

"It's hard for me to reflect on it," Hurts added of the most recent playoff loss. "It's a new team we have now, a new group we have. I think about the most important thing — not the past, not the future, but what about right now."

The Eagles are coming off a 15-12 win at New Orleans. The Bucs look to rebound from a 26-7 home loss to Denver.

Out in a Huff

Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff is already shaping up as one of the early free-agent busts of the season. Huff left the New York Jets for a three-year deal for $51 million after recording a career-best 10 sacks last season. Huff played just 18 snaps against New Orleans, with the bulk of the playing time going to 36-year-old veteran Brandon Graham. Huff has just one tackle and no QB hits in three games, not even close to the production of the edge rusher he essentially replaced, Haason Reddick.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t give Huff much of a vote of confidence this week.

"He’ll be mixed in there along with the rest of the guys," Fangio said. "We’ve got five guys dressed and we’re mixing four of them. It’s going to pretty much be the same."

Coach Nick Sirianni said he still has "a lot of faith" in Huff, and with so much money committed to him, the Eagles won’t write him off just yet.

"I really do believe that the guys’ sacks and pressures come in waves. When one guy gets hot, they start rotating the slide the other way, or giving help the other way, and then the other guy gets hot," Sirianni said. "That’s why he’s here. I’m excited for the time when he’s going to have a big-time game. I know he puts the work in. I know he’s ultra-talented. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that he’s going to continue to get better and have a good impact on this football team."

Injured receivers

There’s a good reason tight end Dallas Goedert had a career game with 170 yards on 10 receptions against the Saints.

Hurts had few other options.

The Eagles' receiver corps took some blows the last few weeks, first with A.J. Brown’s hamstring injury that cost him the last two games. DeVonta Smith suffered a concussion against the Saints, and Britain Covey was placed on injured reserve this week with a shoulder injury.

Goedert should again be a top focus against Tampa Bay. The Eagles also may need to rely more on Jahan Dotson, acquired during training camp from Washington. Dotson has three catches for 14 yards.

"I know Jahan hasn’t had a ton of catches, but I think he’s been playing efficient football," Sirianni said. "And sometimes it’s just a matter of seeing it, and then going out there and planning some more things for him and doing some more things to get the ball in his hands.

"And then we have some practice squad guys that are working hard. We’ll see how this all plays out."

Saquon factor

Bucs coach Todd Bowles was the team's defensive coordinator when Tampa Bay beat Hurts twice in 2021. He's in his third season as coach and still calls the defense. The Bucs gave Hurts problems in the playoff game last winter, feeding the QB a steady diet of blitzes that Hurts feels he may be better equipped to deal with this time around.

Regardless of who lines up at receiver for Philadelphia on Sunday, though, Bowles know the Bucs have to find a way to slow down Saquon Barkley.

"I mean, they were already a good team before they got him. ... He’s one of the top two or three running backs in the league right now," Bowles said. "You put that behind one of the top two or three offensive lines, and you’re going to have nothing but success."