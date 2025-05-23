Husband of former Good Day Philadelphia co-host Sheinelle Jones dies after cancer battle

FOX 29 is sending its heartfelt condolences to former Good Day Philadelphia co-host Sheinelle Jones and her family after the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

Ojeh, who has three children with Jones, died on Sunday after a long and hard-fought battle with brain cancer.

"We can't imagine what they may be going through, but we want to send out love, and we know the Philadelphia community and the Good Day family are going to be sending love and our prayers as well," Good Day Philadelphia's Alex Holley said.