I-476 Northbound lanes shut down due to crash in Delaware County

By
Published  July 8, 2024 11:33pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

I-476 Northbound lanes closed for crash in Delco

SKYFOX was live over a scene in Delaware County after I-476 Northbound lanes were left shut down due to a crash.

A portion of I-476 Northbound has been shut down after sources say a bad crash occurred on the blue route Monday night. 

SKYFOX was live over the scene on 476 near the Route 1 exit in Springfield, Delaware County.

All northbound lanes in the area are closed as of 11 p.m. Monday. Traffic is being diverted off at Baltimore Pike.

The number of cars involved and the status of injuries has not yet been announced. 

Check back for more updates.