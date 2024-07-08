I-476 Northbound lanes shut down due to crash in Delaware County

A portion of I-476 Northbound has been shut down after sources say a bad crash occurred on the blue route Monday night.

SKYFOX was live over the scene on 476 near the Route 1 exit in Springfield, Delaware County.

All northbound lanes in the area are closed as of 11 p.m. Monday. Traffic is being diverted off at Baltimore Pike.

The number of cars involved and the status of injuries has not yet been announced.

Check back for more updates.