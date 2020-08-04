I-676 to remain closed until Thursday after barge wedges underneath bridge

The Vine Street Expressway (I-676) remains closed in both directions from the Schuylkill Expressway to Broad Street after a construction barge and two hopper barges broke free of their moorings on the Schuylkill River and wedged under a bridge.

Construction barge Lehigh and two smaller barges were positioned between the Spring Garden Bridge and the Vine Street Expressway. As pounding rain from Tropical Storm Isaias rose the water level, the barges broke free and became lodged against the Vine Street Expressway/676 Bridge.

The barges were being used as part of a project to dredge portions of the Schuylkill River above the Fairmount Dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its contractor, Atlantic Subsea Inc., will inspect the bridge on Wednesday to ensure that it is structurally sound.

Both lanes will remain closed until at least Thursday when the Schuylkill River is expected to recede to the point where the engineers can begin to dislodge the barge from the bridge.

Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive also remain closed due to flooding from Isaias.

SEPTA had suspended all Regional Rail service as well, due to the barge and its proximity to a rail bridge at 30th Street. Service on the West Trenton, Media/Elwyn, Lansdale, Doylestown, and Paoli Thorndale lines has since resumed with residual delays.

