I-76 closure: Expect delays through Monday morning as highway closed in Grays Ferry

You will want to pay attention to signs warning of closures along 76 east this weekend. The closures started Friday night and will last through 5 a.m. Monday.

"GPS says don't go that way so I don't go that way," said Rick Jones. He is an Uber driver so he stays on top of any construction that will affect him.

PennDOT says crews will be doing bridge deck repair work that will shut down the Schuylkill Expressway this weekend in the Grays Ferry section of the city. Specifically, eastbound 76 will be closed just after the ramp to Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue, which is exit 346B, to just before the 34th Street on-ramp.

"They closed it last weekend. People still went all the way up to Grays Ferry exit. Some people did not even know that it was closed," said Jones.

PennDOT says workers will fix sections of deteriorated concrete and resurface the part that carries 76 east over the Schuylkill River, CXS rail tracks, and another section that carries 76 east over Grays Ferry Avenue, Wharton Street and Reed Street.

"My family and I do like to keep up with that because we do like to travel to go see my brother on weekends," said Ginger Weston. She says she is a Philly girl, so she is prepared to get around the closures and hopefully avoid the expected heavy traffic backups.

"I kind of know how to navigate around the traffic and taking just, you know, the streets," she said.

Adding to the mess of traffic in the area will be fans traveling to Wells Fargo for the Flyers home opener.

"It may be a lot of confusion especially with so much going. A lot of events that is taking place on the weekend," said Weston.