I-95 rebuild: Lanes to close this week as crews complete first stage

It's been several months since a massive fire brought parts of Interstate 95 to the ground, and halted traffic on one the busiest roadways in Philadelphia.

Significant progress has been made in rebuilding parts of the interstate, and now the first stage is nearly complete.

This week, traffic will shift to new lanes to allow crews to remove the temporary composite material and shift to steel beams.

Travel on I-95 will be reduced to one or two lanes. Here's everything you need to know: