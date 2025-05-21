Officer-involved shooting kills man after fight and firing weapon: officials

The Brief A man was killed after two Philadelphia police officers discharged their weapons during what was termed as a scuffle with the officers, in which a firearm the man was carrying went off. Philadelphia police officials are conducting a full investigation while the two officers are placed on administrative leave.



Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal incident in Fairhill in which two officers, in the process of conducting a pedestrian investigation with a man, saw the man pull a firearm from a bag and that firearm went off. The officers then discharged their weapons and the man was killed.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said two officers were on patrol and attempting what was termed as a "pedestrian investigation" with a man Wednesday evening, around 6:30, at Mutter and Somerset streets.

In the process of the investigation, a scuffle ensued with the two officers.

The man was carrying a bag and was said to have pulled a firearm from the bag. The firearm then discharged.

The two officers then discharged their weapons, striking the man in the torso.

The man was then rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time after arrival.

What's next:

Commissioner Bethel stated that the man’s bag and weapon were recovered at the scene.

No details were released regarding the man’s identity or what prompted the investigation. No additional details were released regarding the nature of the physical scuffle with the two officers.

Commissioner Bethel did say the officers were wearing their body cameras.

The two officers were placed on administrative duty pending a full investigation.