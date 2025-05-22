Deadly triple shooting in South Philly under investigation: police sources

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in South Philly Thursday night.

What we know:

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley a deadly triple shooting occurred in South Philadelphia Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Tree Street.

Sources say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other male victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital. One of which has been listed in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.