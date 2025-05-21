3 teens escape Delaware County reform school by stealing staff member's car, fleeing to D.C.

article

One of three teens who escaped a Delaware County reform school by stealing a teacher's car and driving to Washington D.C. has been recaptured.

Javontay Johnson, 18, was taken into custody roughly 130 miles away from the Clock Tower School in Glen Mills, where he and two other teens escaped on Sunday.

State Police say all three students, including a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, were court-committed to the school.

What we know:

State Police say three teenagers who were court-committed to the Clock Tower School in Glen Mills stole a cell phone and a staff member's Range Rover on Sunday.

Investigators tracked the stolen phone onto State Route 202 heading towards Wilmington until the phone was shut off shortly after crossing the Delaware state line.

From there, authorities used the teen's ankle monitors to discover that they had traveled to their hometown of Washington D.C.

An arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Javontay Johnson, who was later captured in Washington D.C.

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old remain at-large, and authorities say charges are pending.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share why the teens were criminally committed to the Clock Tower School.