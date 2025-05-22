PennDOT installs lane separators on Kelly Drive in effort to prevent accidents

The Brief Have you traveled along Kelly Drive lately? You may have noticed something new along the iconic Philadelphia roadway. PennDOT has recently begun installing lane separators, in hopes of saving lives.



If you travel along Kelly Drive, you’ve probably noticed PennDOT has been installing lane separators to help save lives, by preventing drivers from making an illegal left turn in one location.

PennDOT says it put up the lane separators at the request of the City of Philadelphia after a deadly accident last year, one that shouldn’t have happened.

The backstory:

On August 15, 2024, un Uber driver made an illegal left turn from Kelly Drive onto Reservoir Drive, right into oncoming traffic, causing a three-car crash. A passenger in his vehicle, 41-year-old Steven Moultrie, was killed.

PennDOT is trying to make sure that never happens again.

Drivers who travel Kelly Drive think it’s a good solution.

Related article

What they're saying:

"Putting up physical barrier there does give you something to look at. To feel better and hopefully it does what it’s supposed to and stops people from crossing or making weird U-turns and all the things they life to do," Sarah Heddings said.

Ragna Eide said, "I think barriers are a good idea because I think that’s probably a crazy turn to take."

It’s not just crazy, but illegal, dangerous and deadly.

The bright, yellow lane separators were actually ordered in November of 2024, but were just installed on May 15th of this year.

Billy Ross, of East Falls, is glad to see something is finally being done. He said, "People drive like maniacs in Philly and there’s no enforcement, so you have to change the road to keep them from doing it, so you put in stuff like that. They’re not going to make that left anymore, that’s over."

Big picture view:

Nkosi Sydab says the barriers remove any type of temptation to make that illegal left turn.

"Any type of accident prevention, because some people do take a chance at almost any highway, you know?" Sydab stated. "Sometimes people misjudge when you come down there at a certain speed. It’s gonna be hard for you to evade accidents like that."

Kelly Drive is notorious for speeding and accidents. FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney and photojournalist Aaron Saks even witnessed a fender bender at the scene while gathering information for the story. Drivers feel any type of safety measures are welcome.

Sydab added, "I think it’ll save lives. Even if it saves one, it’s sufficient, you know?"