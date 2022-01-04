I-95 shutdown in Virginia; some drivers stranded since Monday morning following snowstorm

Authorities say some drivers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area of Virginia since Monday morning following a period of heavy snow that swept across the region.

Police say northbound and southbound lanes from exit 152 (Dumfries Road) to exit 104 (Carmel Church) remain closed Tuesday morning.

Crews are continuing to work to remove stopped trucks and remove snow from the roadway. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," said Marcie Parker, VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer, in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Parker say motorists should plan to avoid travel on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area until lanes reopen and congestion clears and says additional time will be needed to assist motorists who have been stopped for extended periods on I-95 overnight.

Parker added that plans are underway to guide vehicles currently stopped on interstate to nearby interchanges, where they can access alternate routes.

The winter storm brought more than 12 inches of snow to the Fredericksburg region Monday morning and many roads remain snow-covered and blocked by downed trees.

VDOT crews will continue in emergency response until all roads are passable.