I-95 in Wilmington reopened after dump truck crash snarled traffic

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for several hours in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday morning after a dump truck appeared to have veered through a guard rail and off the roadway.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday near Route 141.

SKYFOX was over the scene where a dump truck could be seen in the brush off the side of the roadway.

The truck appeared to have traveled across several lanes and through two guard rails before it left the roadway entirely.

SKYFOX video also shows damage to an overhead sign. Officials have not yet released any information regarding the crash, and have not confirmed whether the damage to the overhead sign was related.

The accident and ensuing road closures on I-95 and Route 141 caused major traffic delays on one of the busiest travel days of the year. It also prompted delays on the northbound lanes.

Delaware State Police announced shortly after 10 a.m. that I-95 had been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.