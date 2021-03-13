Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County

'I love you!': Adorable husky mimics his owner to say he loves her

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Husky mimics owner saying ‘I Love You’

Credit: Megan Vaughan via Storyful

It’s been said dogs are a man’s best friend - and this dog knows exactly how to express his love. 

A Kansas woman posted video on social media of her adorable Siberian husky mimicking her to say, ‘I love you.’ 

The two are sitting on some steps when she tells her dog she loves him. He then mimics her voice to sound like he's saying I love you in return. 

"Yay!" Megan Vaughan responds. 

Vaughan has shared several other videos with her dog, Cash, on social media

The two love to sing duets together and Cash has expressed his love for Megan in several other videos as well. 

RELATED: Video: Dog missing for more than 1 year returned to owner in touching reunion

@meganontheradio

Doggo Duets! Seriously, his favorite thing is to sit on the steps and sing with me. What should we cover next? #husky #huskiesoftiktok #dog #foryou

♬ original sound - Megan Vaughan