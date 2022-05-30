'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else': Holiday weekend finds N.J., Del. beaches packed

The Memorial Day weekend saw many head to the shore. Beaches were packed, from Ocean City down to Cape May as well as the Delaware beaches.

Seagulls in flight, sunny skies, a cool ocean breeze presented a picture-perfect Jersey shore day.

"It’s very crowded, but it’s a beautiful weekend and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else," Alisa Rutherford stated.

The weather cooperating big time in Ocean City, bringing crowds and tourist dollars.

"It’s been very busy today. We ran out of umbrellas, we’re running out of chairs. I’m going up and back across the beach, but it was good. We worked hard, made good money and overall, it was just fun," John Iannelli talking about his job.

Up on the boards, the rides were spinning. Moms, dads and grands taking photos to capture the fun. And, of course, everyone lined up for summer food favorites, where they’re putting out pies as fast as they can. The stuff memories are made from and the reason people return year after year.