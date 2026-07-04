IBEW Local 614 enacts first strike in PECO history

The Brief IBEW Local 614 union members have gone on strike for the first time in PECO's history. Both sides reported making progress, but remain far apart on many essential sticking points. There is no word on when a new deal could be reached.



IBEW Local 614 union members went on strike at midnight, marking the first worker's strike in PECO's history.

Both sides reported making some progress towards a new deal, but remained far apart on wages, benefits and safety.

What we know:

IBEW Local 614, which represents about 1,500 PECO workers, went on strike Saturday after a midnight deadline for a new deal passed without a resolution. The union announced its intention to go on strike last month after negotiating a new contract since March.

Union members are seeking higher wages, improved benefits, and more. Working without a contract, leaders claim they've modified their proposals during negotiations to try to jump-start discussions, without success.

Union officials say the strike could impact the region’s ability to restore outages and respond to emergencies, especially as the area faces a heat wave and forecast storms. Union leaders say they have met with legislators and the mayor to give advance notice of the potential strike and allow communities and the company to prepare.

The other side:

PECO, meanwhile, says it's "bargaining in good faith and provided a competitive offer that is fair to employees and customers."

"We have already presented a strong, market-competitive proposal that includes nearly a 20 percent wage increase over five years, along with significantly enhanced retirement and medical benefits that address the union’s long-standing priorities – while meeting the needs of our customers," PECO said in a statement.

PECO says a federal mediator was assigned to help facilitate negotiations, but IBEW Local 614 leadership "has not agreed to participate." PECO says its last wage proposal was delivered in May, and they've made "meaningful progress" on "major items."

"We are committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, while supporting the long-term needs of our customers and the communities we serve," PECO said.