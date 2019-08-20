Iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy going out of business after 100 years

Philly's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy is shutting their doors on Friday after 100 years. If you grew up in Philly, chances are you got your gloves, your hats and your heavy coats at the store.

"I started when I was 8 years old coming to the store with my father, worked through college," Nana Goldberg told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

Goldberg is spending the last days at the business she grew up with. The Chestnut Street store was the last Center City location of the business her grandfather, Issac Goldberg, started a century ago. The decision to close devastating.

"I personally feel like we’re letting down staff. I’m letting down our loyal customers, who will not be able to find many things that they like to buy," Goldberg said.

She says with skyrocketing Center City rents and increased competition online there was no other choice. The store’s remaining eight employees are crushed.

"I was sad. I worked here for over 15 years, so I was definitely sad, especially it was a family-oriented place,” employee Mark Marlowe said.