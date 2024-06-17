Iconic Philadelphia ice cream shop in 27-foot-tall cone building is for sale

Twistee Treat, a Philadelphia ice cream shop known for it's 27-foot-tall cone-shaped building, has been put up for sale just in time for summer.

The manila-colored cone topped with swirling pink ice cream on Longshore Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia can be yours for $150k.

Owner Mohammed Nasher told FOX 29 he's looking for the right buyer, preferably one from the nearby community, who can run the business.

Nasher said there are three years left on the quirky building's lease, including a fifth year option, and a competitive rent price.

"It's always busy – especially on the weekends – Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we're open until 9, but people come until 9 or 9:30," Nasher said.

He added that he's selling Twistee Treats to focus on his other businesses, including two Philadelphia-based car dealerships and a mechanic's shop.

"If I don't find a buyer, I'll keep it, it's not the end of the world," Nasher said. "I figured if I can give this to somebody else who is going to run it and they've gotta make sure they put in the time and effort."