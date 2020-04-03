ICU nurse at Temple University Jeanes Campus shares a day in the fight against COVID-19

An ICU nurse at Temple University Jeanes Campus spoke with FOX 29's Bill Anderson to share what it is like being on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.

“I am Angela Cleghorn, a registered nurse in the ICU at Temple University Jeanes Campus.” Up before the sun is not uncommon for medical professionals dedicated to serving us, even so these days it’s different.

“You come in they check your temperature to make sure you don’t have a fever, give you a mask, and then you enter the building," Cleghorn told FOX 29.

It’s the first reminder of the day that the coronavirus has changed her responsibilities in intensive care, but it is far from the last.

“I’m scared. I’m scared because I feel like outside of the hospital. I really don’t go outside. I’m doing my best to stay at home," Cleghorn said. “My fear is building because of the lack of supplies," she added.

In spite of it all they serve.

“I don’t know, I’ve always loved being a bedside nurse. It's what I do. I just don’t think about it. I put everything aside. I come in do my job safely to care for my patients," Cleghorn said. “To be supportive please stay home let's try to stop the spread of this virus," Cleghorn said.

They’re doing their part so let's do what we can to help the heroes for goodness sake

