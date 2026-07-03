Idina Menzel joins Philly Pops for Independence Mall concert despite heat

The Brief The "Pops on Independence" concert took place at Independence Mall with the Philly Pops and Broadway star Idina Menzel. Attendees enjoyed the show despite extreme heat, and some earlier events were canceled due to the weather. Crews are preparing for the fireworks and a major concert on the Parkway with singer Seal scheduled for Saturday.



The "Pops on Independence" concert went on at Independence Mall, featuring the Philly Pops and Broadway star Idina Menzel. Despite oppressive heat that led to earlier event cancellations, people gathered to enjoy the music and celebrate the holiday weekend.

Concert brings music lovers to Independence Mall

What we know:

The Philly Pops performed at Independence Mall with Idina Menzel as the featured guest. Attendees arrived early to secure good spots for the show.

Julissa Norment from Center City said, "We are musical theater writers and she has like a big career in musical theater."

Others, like Brandi Underwood from East Falls, noted the weather improved as the sun went down. "There's a breeze so that's great," said Underwood.

Some attendees passed the time before the concert by playing games or resting in the shade. Haley Rossin from Gettysburg said, "We are playing Azul's Queens Garden it's a board game, strategy game." Sarah Houde from Atlanta added, "It was very hot today, so that was one part of the experience, but we were excited that the concert wasn't canceled. I love the orchestra on the fourth of July."

People said they were grateful the concert continued as planned, even though earlier events were canceled due to the heat.

Preparations underway for Parkway concert and fireworks

Crews worked into the evening to prepare for the fireworks and a star-studded concert on the Parkway scheduled for Saturday, July 4th.

Singer Seal was seen doing a soundcheck ahead of the event.

Some attendees felt the effects of the heat and took breaks to recover. Sharon Spognardi-Abaca from Chalfont said, "I thought I was going to pass out. I did. I really did, and we saw two chairs all by themselves and a tree, and we just went for it." Carlo Abaca from Chalfont added, "They're setting it all up right now for tomorrow's concert and I see people walking around."

Many people arrived early to get a spot close to the stage or to enjoy the atmosphere before the main event began.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many people attended the concert or if any additional changes will be made to tomorrow's events due to the weather.