Woman fatally struck while crossing street in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run

The Brief A 29-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning. The woman was struck with such force that she was sent airborne and into the rear windshield of a parked car. Police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver of a black Dodge Charger.



Investigators say a 29-year-old woman was crossing the street moments after stepping out of a rideshare when she was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

What we know:

The deadly hit-and-run happened around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of 73rd Street and Elmwood Avenue, according to police.

Investigators say Talyia Bernice Nesmith, 29, was dropped off by a rideshare when she crossed the street and was struck by a speeding car.

Nesmith was hit with such force that she was sent airborne and into the rear windshield of a parked car, investigators said.

Philadelphia police shared a stock image of a vehicle matching the description of the hit-and-run car.

The vehicle, believed to be a black Dodge SRT, struck another parked car and fled the scene before police arrived.

Medics brought the woman to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the area expressed frustration and sadness about the hit-and-run.

"I’m sorry that happened to her and to her loved ones I would’ve stopped though. You gotta do that do the right thing that’s somebody’s loved one," said Idris.

People in the neighborhood were described as somber and angry that anyone would hit a pedestrian and keep driving.

"He knew he would be arrested or charged for it so he knew the price so he did not stop. Some people won’t maybe he was arrested before he did something like that," said Adama Koumbas.

A man at the scene said, "I sent condolences to them to her family. I wish people were different. Philadelphia is all I can say, Philadelphia."

The city of Philadelphia has a Vision Zero program aimed at reducing fatal traffic crashes, and a spokesperson commented on the city’s ongoing commitment to this effort.

Police are asking anyone with information about the car or driver to contact them.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests or identified the driver involved in the crash.

Details about the exact time of the crash and further updates on the investigation have not been released.