'I'm blessed': Local man thanks guardian angels for saving him after health scare at NJ restaurant

A local man is thanking heroes who saved his life, after he suffered a serious health scare while out to dinner. He feels lucky to be alive.

"I feel good! I do feel good, I do feel good!" Frank DeAngelis exclaimed.

One would never know from the exuberant and joyful laugh that 83-year-old Frank DeAngelis just survived the scare of his life April 20.

"I’m blessed and it’s true, God does work in mysterious ways," he stated.

Frank was dining with friends and family at one of his favorite restaurants, Cordivari’s, in Brigantine, New Jersey, when he suffered a heart attack.

"I just ran, I knew something was wrong. As I ran over, I grabbed him from underneath his armpits and Christina was already calling 911," Brandi Gunning explained.

Gunning and Christina Muhlbaier were eating just feet away. They almost did not choose the restaurant, but something told them to go. That decision may have saved Frank’s life.

"It’s amazing…the professionalism of these two guardian angels of mine. They were fabulous. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today," Frank commented.

Both Brandi and Christina are cardiac specialists at Atlanticare.

"I asked God, I said, please don’t, we can’t lose him. I said not here, not today. Not on my watch," Gunning remarked.

Frank says he’s grateful beyond words for Brandi and Christina and encourages anyone capable to please take CPR lessons.

"It’s very important to make sure you know how to administer CPR and please call 911. Don’t hesitate and say, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad, I can do it tomorrow.’ In my case, if they weren’t here, I wouldn’t be here," Frank explained.

"I dunno, maybe it was meant to be. Right place, right time," Gunning added.