NJ governor race: How to track election results, watch live news coverage
Primary election day in New Jersey is here, with a crowded field of Democrats and Republicans looking to be their party's nominee in the governor's race. This gubernatorial election is garnering national attention, as New Jersey residents wait to see if the seat stays blue or flips red one year after President Trump won his second term in office.
Here's how you can track election results in real time when polls close at 8 p.m. Plus, we'll stream live coverage of the results, analysis from experts and speeches from the winning and losing candidates.
How to track NJ primary election results
Check the tables and maps below for Democratic and Republican primary election results in the race for governor. Results will populate once polls close, beginning at 8 p.m.
2025 New Jersey Primary Election results
GOP Primary results
Democratic Party results
State Assembly results
How to watch live NJ primary election news coverage
Stream live coverage in the media player below or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.
FOX LOCAL Election Night Schedule
- 5 p.m. FOX 29 News at 5
- 6 p.m. FOX 29 News at 6
- 10 p.m. The 10 O'clock News
- 11 p.m. FOX 29 News at 11
You can also stream coverage on the go and track maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts to the FOX LOCAL mobile app when races are called. Check out our YouTube page for real-time updates from reporters, as well as victory and concession speeches.