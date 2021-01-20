Inauguration Day 2021: Biden, Harris set for historic swearing-in

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn in on Wednesday as the nation reels from the coronavirus pandemic, soaring unemployment and grave concerns about more political violence.

Outgoing President Donald Trump won't attend, becoming the first outgoing president to skip the ceremony since Andrew Johnson more than a century-and-a-half ago. Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance, as will other former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Trump plans to depart from Washington Wednesday morning in a grand airbase ceremony that he helped plan himself. Pence said Tuesday he would not be attending Trump’s departure ceremony.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service tightened security in and around the Capitol a week early in preparation.

The city center is essentially on lockdown with streets blocked, high fencing installed and tens of thousands of National Guard and other law enforcement officers stationed around the area. About 25,000 members of the National Guard streamed into Washington from across the country — at least two-and-a-half times the number for previous inaugurals.

The heightened security comes with a fear that has gripped Washington since the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

Like their predecessors, Biden and Harris will take their oaths of office outside the Capitol building. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will perform and Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem.

Biden will then take the stage for his inaugural address at perhaps the most difficult starting point for a president since Franklin Roosevelt began his first term by assuring a nation scarred by the Great Depression that "we have nothing to fear but fear itself."

Aides say Biden will use his inaugural address — one that will be delivered in front of an unusually small in-person group — to call for American unity.

Harris, who’s made history as the first woman ever elected vice president — and the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve in that office — will also deliver a speech.

Afterwards, Biden and Harris will complete the traditional "Pass in Review" inspection of troops from all service branches, a ritual that symbolizes the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander in Chief.

Preparations continue one ahead of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 19, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will later visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined there by former presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

A presidential escort will then lead Biden and Harris to the White House, followed by a virtual parade that will be televised.

There will be no inaugural ball Wednesday night for Biden, Harris and their spouses to dance the night away. Rather, a prime-time special will be televised featuring remarks from them both, as well as several musical performances.

"Celebrating America," hosted by actor Tom Hanks, will air and stream live on multiple channels including NewsNOW from FOX. Performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi are planned.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.