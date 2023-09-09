Incident at Vineland medical center prompts police response, lock-down: officials

article

A scary situation at a Vineland medical center put the building on lock down as police were dispatched, looking for a person with a weapon.

Vineland police were called to the Inspira Medical Center, on West Sherman Avenue, Saturday, around 10 a.m., for reports of an active shooter, according to officials.

Police discovered, soon after they arrived, that no shooter was present in the hospital, but an "isolated incident" was the cause for the call to police. Authorities went on to say the incident was "contained" at the hospital.

For security purposes, police initiated the lock-down of the building, but that was lifted around noon.

Police are investigating the incident. Officials say there is no danger to hospital staff, patients or visitors.