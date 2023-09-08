Missing alligator captured in Piscataway, New Jersey park
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. - An alligator that caused a New Jersey park to close last week was captured Thursday night.
Just after 10 p.m., a concerned citizen in the Possumtown neighborhood spotted the 4-foot-long alligator near 2nd Avenue.
After officers responded, the alligator was subdued and restrained by Patrol Officer Ian Paglia until the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Fish & Wildlife Division took custody of it.
Police then put the alligator in a patrol car and secured him in a cell.
A division lieutenant said that the alligator will eventually be adopted by an area zoo or sanctuary.