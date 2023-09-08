Expand / Collapse search

Missing alligator captured in Piscataway, New Jersey park

By Amanda Geffner
Raw: Piscataway cops catch alligator

Bodycam video released by Piscataway Township shows Patrol Officer Ian Paglia and several others working to nab a 4-foot alligator.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. - An alligator that caused a New Jersey park to close last week was captured Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a concerned citizen in the Possumtown neighborhood spotted the 4-foot-long alligator near 2nd Avenue. 

After officers responded, the alligator was subdued and restrained by Patrol Officer Ian Paglia until the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Fish & Wildlife Division took custody of it.

Police then put the alligator in a patrol car and secured him in a cell. 

A division lieutenant said that the alligator will eventually be adopted by an area zoo or sanctuary.