3 injured after truck crashes into Cherry Hill dental office, officials say

Three people were injured after a truck crashed into a Cherry Hill dental office, with the driver of the truck suffering critical injuries.

According to authorities, the accident happened Wednesday, just after 1 p.m. on Route 70 eastbound at Kings Highway.

The owner of Lakeview Dental Care is in shock after the truck crashed into his business. He was on lunch when it happened and says all he could think about was if his staff was okay.

"I was sitting at my desk and my manager sits right behind me. She was at her office and, all of a sudden, I heard a crash and a whole bunch of stuff came around us. I yelled for her, went in. Her whole wall just kind of collapsed on her," Assistant Officer Manager, Danielle Seaman, explained.

Seaman said the truck was only feet away from her colleague. That’s when she ran over, grabbed her and they both got out with minor injuries. "Thankfully, her desk kind of shot up and protected her head somewhat, so it was on an angle."

Cherry Hill Fire Department said the truck veered off the road, then burst into flames after hitting the building. The driver is now recovering from serious burns at the hospital.

The owner says he’s fortunate firefighters arrived in less than five minutes. He added they were concerned the entire building was going to fall. Fortunately, that didn’t happen. The entire Lakeview Dental Care staff is only focused on how it could have been worse.

"It definitely was divine intervention, because we are a really tight-knit family there," Seaman.