Infant found next to slain mother inside West Philly boarding house

Police are investigating after a mother was fatally shot next to infant child at a West Philadelphia boarding house.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 5400 block of Stewart Street.

Responding officers found the 28-year-old mother in her second-floor bedroom suffering from a single gunshot wound to the face. Her 6-month-old son was found next to her with blood on his clothes.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have yet to identify the deceased.

Advertisement

The baby was not injured, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.