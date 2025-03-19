Injured bald eagle rescued from busy New Jersey highway

article

The Brief A bald eagle was rescued from a highway in New Jersey last week. The majestic bird was injured, and couldn't take flight. He was taken to a local rehabilitation clinic.



One of the country's most majestic creatures is safe thanks to the actions of local wildlife officials.

What we know:

A bald eagle was spotted on the side of Route 18 in Neptune Township last week.

Police say the bird was suffering from injuries that prevented him from taking flight.

Officers from Monmouth County SPCA safely captured the eagle and transported him to a local rehabilitation clinic.

What they're saying:

"Great work by all involved to protect our local wildlife, and we're wishing the eagle a speedy recovery!" the Neptune Township Police Department said.