Injured pedestrian sought after drag race hit-and-run in South Philadelphia

Police say a woman photographing a hit-and-run crash after a drag race in South Philadelphia was assaulted and her phone stolen.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Pattison Avenue.

A police spokesman says the 24-year-old woman told investigators she was driving when a vehicle flashed its lights for her to get out of the way, so she pulled over. She said as she stood behind her vehicle, it was struck by a driver involved in drag racing.

Police are investigating following a hit-and-run crash that occurred during a drag race in South Philadelphia.

Police say the woman started taking photos when the other driver tried to leave the scene, but a man and woman in their early 20s approached her, began punching her and took her phone, telling her to stop taking pictures. Police say they then ripped her license plate from her vehicle and fled.

The owner of the white vehicle pictured is now cooperating with police. Authorities are still searching for the female pedestrian who may have been hospitalized as a result of the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.