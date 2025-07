Wawa Welcome America 2025: Road closures, SEPTA detours this week

The Brief Road closures have been announced for the Wawa Welcome America 4th of July Festival. Roads will be impacted from Wednesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 5. Public transit will also be impacted during this time.



The Wawa Welcome America event is full of amazing events, including concerts, food, and entertainment.

What we know:

With so many events happening in the city, there will be a lot of transportation changes from Wednesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 5.

Road closures

July 3

North Traffic lane on Market between 5th and 6th Streets: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pedestrian Sidewalk closed on the north side of Market Street

July 4-5

Salute to Independence Parade closures

2nd Street between Market Street and Walnut Street: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3rd Street between Market Street and Walnut Street: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4th Street between Market Street and Walnut Street: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5th Street between Market Street and Walnut Street: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 6th Street and Front Street: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following roads will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the Salute to Independence Parade.

5th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

6th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

7th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

8th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

9th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

10th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

11th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

12th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

13th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

E. Market from 5th Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Arch Street between 13th Street and Broad Street

Strawberry Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Bank Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

July 4th Concert and Fireworks

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. Friday, July 4 to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 5:

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. Friday, July 4 to 4 a.m. Saturday, July 5:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. Friday, July 4 to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 5

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

The following roads will be closed from 1 p.m. Friday, July 4 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 5

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street, will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety.

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety.

The following roads will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 4 to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 5

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

Parkways may close earlier due to crowd size

SEPTA detours

The following SEPTA routes will be detoured on Friday, July 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4, 5, 7, 9, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, 124, and 125

The following SEPTA routes will be detoured from Friday, July 4 at 3 p.m. to July 5 at 5 a.m.

7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49