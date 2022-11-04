Innocent bystander critically injured after shots are fired on a group in North Philly, police say

article

A woman working in a corner store was struck by gunfire after individuals started firing weapons outside the store.

Philadelphia police say the shooting happened Friday night, around 9:20, at the corner of North 6th and Westmoreland streets, in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated a group of men were standing outside the corner store when one person, or possibly two, pulled up in a cream-colored vehicle and began to open fire. At least 16 shots were fired.

One of those shots struck the window of the convenience store and hit the 37-year-old woman in the back.

Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Pace said some of the store’s surveillance equipment was damaged in the shooting, though police were able to obtain video from other sources.

An investigation into a motive is underway, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.