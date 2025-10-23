Inside Philly's '52 weeks of Firsts' to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

The Brief Philadelphia will host 52 weeks of events celebrating historical "firsts." Events will take place every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. starting Jan. 3. Local artists will create sculptures to commemorate each "first."



Philadelphia is gearing up for a year-long celebration marking 250 years of America, with events highlighting the city's historical "firsts."

Celebrating Philadelphia's historical firsts

What we know:

Events will spotlight various "firsts" in Philadelphia, such as the first cheesesteak, zoo, and hot air balloon flight.

Each week will feature a different location, transforming the city into a vibrant art gallery.

Local artists will create five-foot-tall number one sculptures to commemorate each "first," adding a unique artistic touch to the celebrations.

"It's about our city, our neighborhoods, and the people who have shaped this place into something truly extraordinary," said Vince Stango, Executive Vice President and COO of the National Constitution Center. "It's a reflection of the richness, diversity, and creativity that make Philadelphia who we are."

Event details and schedule

What we know:

The events will occur every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 3.

Each event will be held at a different location, offering a fresh experience every week.

The celebrations aim to honor both Philadelphia's history and the innovation that continues to define the city today.

Check out the full list of events here.