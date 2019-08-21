Expand / Collapse search

Instagram-worthy ‘Sunflower Festival’ kicks off at Bucks County farm

By FOX 29 staff
Bucks County
Kelly Rule visits Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown

The 2019 Sunflower Festival has officially kicked off in Bucks County.

The Instagram-worthy festival is being held at Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown through Sept. 2.

The two-acre farm features dozens of family-friendly activities, according to the farm owners.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule ventured to Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown for a preview of its 2019 Sunflower Festival.

Reservations are required. Admission includes three-hour combined access to the sunflower fields and Adventure Farm area, access to the Sunflower Festival tent, a sunflower stem to take home and hourly educational sessions about the flower.

For more  information about the festival, see here.