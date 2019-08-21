Instagram-worthy ‘Sunflower Festival’ kicks off at Bucks County farm

The 2019 Sunflower Festival has officially kicked off in Bucks County.

The Instagram-worthy festival is being held at Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown through Sept. 2.

The two-acre farm features dozens of family-friendly activities, according to the farm owners.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule ventured to Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown for a preview of its 2019 Sunflower Festival.

Reservations are required. Admission includes three-hour combined access to the sunflower fields and Adventure Farm area, access to the Sunflower Festival tent, a sunflower stem to take home and hourly educational sessions about the flower.

For more information about the festival, see here.