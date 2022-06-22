Investigation underway after woman reportedly lit on fire in Kensington, police say

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a case involving a woman who was reportedly lit on fire in Kensington.

According to Chief Inspector Frank Vanore, police were made aware of the incident over the weekend.

Authorities say they received a video and sent investigators to search for answers.

According to Vanore, police believe the victim, an unidentified woman, was in a park with a man on the 1800 block of E Tioga when they got into an argument with another woman.

Police say witnesses reported that the woman poured a liquid on the victim and the man before lighting it on fire.

The man, who catches fire, runs from the scene, according to police. His identity and condition remain unclear at this time.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say the woman became engulfed in flames and the fire department responded.

Once first responders became aware that a person was on fire, the victim was rushed to Temple Hospital for treatment.

Vanore says it took some time to identify the victim because her family lives out of state, but officials have not yet released her name.

Authorities also say video of the incident was posted online and investigators are working to find the origin of the video.

Police are also looking for anyone with information to come forward.