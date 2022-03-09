IRS to offer Taxpayer Assistance Centers on Saturday

The Internal Revenue Service is offering walk-in hours at dozens of Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the U.S. on Saturday, as part of a broader effort by the backlogged agency to provide better service to taxpayers.

TACs are typically not open on weekends, but the agency announced last month that certain locations would offer Saturday face-to-face availability on the second Saturdays in February, March, April and May.

"Being open on select Saturdays is offered for people to get the help they need when they need it," IRS Wage and Investment Division Commissioner and Taxpayer Experience Officer Ken Corbin said in a statement.

"We know that many taxpayers work during the week or have other obligations that make it difficult to get away to take care of their taxes during our routine business hours," he continued, adding, "We're here to help, and people don't need an appointment during these special Saturday hours."

FILE IMAGE - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, DC, on Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

On March 12, more than 30 TAC offices will be open nationwide from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., the agency said. The list of locations can be found here .

The federal tax collection agency also reminded folks to come prepared if they do visit one of the TACs by bringing along a government-issued photo ID, social security cards for members of their household, and any IRS notices or other pertinent documents. Taxpayers might also need to have their bank account information on-hand for the purpose of paying or receiving direct deposits.

However, do not plan on visiting a TAC for the purpose of preparing your return for filing. The IRS noted that tax preparation is not a service offered by the agency but that folks who earned $73,000 or less in 2021 may receive guided tax preparation from third parties through its IRS Free File link at no cost.

Advertisement

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.