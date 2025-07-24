Is Philly traffic among the worst in the US? Latest ranking revealed

article

The Brief Philly drivers will probably tell you the city has to have some of the worst traffic in the country, but does it? A recent study analyzed each city's average commute, congestion and fatal crashes to determine which was worse. Turns out, Philly traffic may not be as bad as you think!



Whether you're caught in bumper-to-bumper mayhem on the Schuylkill Expressway or in a total standstill on the I-95, we've all experienced the frustration of Philly traffic.

Well, apparently it isn't the worst traffic in the country - not even close!

What we know:

ConsumerAffairs recently released its 2025 rankings for cities with the worst traffic across the country.

Washington D.C. dethroned Los Angeles as the city with the worst traffic this year, clocking in with the longest commute at 33.4 minutes.

However, L.A. still has the longest weekday congestion with an average of nearly 8 hours, which equals 85 days of traffic each year.

So, where does Philadelphia rank among the rest of the U.S.? No. 21!

By the numbers:

To find out which cities have the worst traffic, ConsumerAffairs analyzed data including average commute times, daily hours of congestion and the rate of fatal car crashes in the nation’s 50 most populous metropolitan areas.

Here's the data for Philadelphia:

Average commute time: 28.1 minutes

Weekday congestion time: 4 hours

Fatal car crashes per 100,000 people: 7.63

Based on these numbers, Philly's traffic ranking fell below some unexpected cities, including Orlando, Florida; Denver, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon.