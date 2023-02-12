Is Rihanna pregnant? Yes! Rihanna pregnancy confirmed after Super Bowl Half Time show speculation

article

Is Rihanna pregnant??

That was the question blowing up the internet on Sunday as the singer performed at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Rihanna's outfit, her careful steps and a prominent belly led to widespread speculation online. And within an hour, a representative confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna had a baby boy in May 2022.

In 2022, Forbes named Rihanna the youngest self-made female billionaire after hitting the $1.4 billion net worth mark.

Rihanna, 34, appeared at number 21 on Forbes' annual self-made women list. The outlet estimated her net worth comes mostly from her music and cosmetics ventures.

Despite Rihanna getting her start in music, the majority of her money comes from her brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.