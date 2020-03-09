Expand / Collapse search

Israel announces 2-week quarantine for all overseas arrivals amid coronavirus concerns

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Associated Press
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with Israel's health minister regarding preparations and new regulations for the coronavirus, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on March 4, 2020. (Photo by GALI TIBBON / AFP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government has decided to place anyone arriving from overseas into quarantine in a move to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak. 

Netanyahu announced the 14-day quarantine on Monday after consultations with Cabinet ministers and senior health officials.

"This is a difficult decision, but it's necessary to protect public health. Public health comes before everything else," Netanyahu said.

The decision comes weeks before the busy Passover and Easter holiday seasons. 
 