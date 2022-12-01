'It's a pain you can't describe': Delco mom talks about son who was killed trying to stop a fight

An act of bravery turns deadly, when a young father tries to break up a fight and is shot and killed.

"He wasn’t in the street. He wasn’t selling drugs. My baby died protecting others," Tylee Williams’Clark’s mother, Dawn Clark, said.

21-year-old Tylee Williams-Clark was out celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday at Coopers Bar in Chester Township, just blocks from his home. It was early Thanksgiving morning and police say an altercation spilled outside into the street. Tylee was shot and killed trying to break up the fight.

"I heard pop, pop, pop, pop and I just jumped up," Dawn commented.

Tylee’s mom was up late getting a jump on her Thanksgiving cooking and had dozed off when she says she heard nine gunshots. "I just had a feeling."

Dawn says her son was an amazing young man. He graduated from Chester High School in 2019. He was a star football player, winning many awards.

His dad, Baron Lane, was too upset to talk with anyone, but did share a video of him taking his son to Shippensburg University where Tylee head earned a football scholarship.

"We had so many plans. Who would have thought?" Dawn said.

Tylee’s mom says he was a doting and loving father to his 2-year-old daughter Skyla. The little girl will now grow up not knowing her dad.

"It’s a pain that you can’t describe. You don’t have no more tears. You don’t have nothing," Dawn explained.

But, in death Tylee is saving lives. "My baby donated two of his kidneys and got two beautiful recipients. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s," Dawn said. "To know my son died a hero, that’s the best gift."