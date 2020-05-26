'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will address coronavirus pandemic in 15th season, reports say

article

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed for a 15th season on FX and will address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

“Well, we actually do have an episode called ‘The Gang Gets Quarantined’'[season nine, episode seven] where we quarantine ourselves in the bar. I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that. “When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!" series creator and star, Rob McElhenney told NME.

McElhenney adds he wouldn't mind if the show went on forever.

“How many years do I have on this planet? I’ll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It’s my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don’t. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don’t take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?" he told NME.

The show now tops ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series.

Writing has begun for the new season, but it's unclear when production will resume due to the pandemic, according to reports.

