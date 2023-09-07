It's amazing!': 5-year-old Bucks County cancer patient surprised with special gift from Phillies

A Bucks County 5-year-old was in the fight of his life, battling cancer. In light of that, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled together to give the young Phillies fan a special surprise he’ll never forget.

Imagine have the Philly Phanatic meet a child at the bus stop after school. It was quite the surprise for the pint-sized fan. 5-year-old Rowan Linder was escorted home by the beloved mascot, along with his sister, Aubrey and their mom and dad.

"This is just so cool," remarked Rowan’s mom, Kristen Linder. "I’m really happy! They were so excited off the bus."

The Phillies, in conjunction with the non-profit J Foundation went all out for Rowan. The kindergartner is battling acute myloid leukemia, diagnosed in February 2022.

"Devastated. Really never had to deal with anything like this, like cancer," Gary Linder, Rowan’s dad, said. "We were constantly in the hospital for eight months."

Treatment at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children included six rounds of chemo therapy.

"The first round, we were there for 53 days before we were able to take a break and come home," Kristen said. "It was hard. Scary."

But, Rowan battled through it. Now in remission for a little over a year, volunteers from the Phillies front office worked for hours to give the courageous little guy an extreme bedroom makeover, all things Phillies, including a Bryce Harper banner over his bed.

"Just to see him come in here and get his jersey and walk upstairs to that amazing room, it gave me chills," former Phillies Milt Thompson stated.

"This is what it’s all about," former Phillies Mickey Morandini, remarked. "Being able to give back and do things like this is really special."

And Rowan’s smile said it all as he walked into his bedroom for the big reveal. Needless to say, he was a little overwhelmed.

"It’s amazing! It’s amazing, right?" Gary exclaimed.

"I thought it was awesome cause we didn’t peak all day," Kristen said. "We were surprised, too. They did an amazing job."

The Linder family feeling very blessed and extremely grateful.

"I think it’s perfect. This is the perfect day," Kristen said.

And, there’s still more to come. Rowan and his family will be special guests of the Phillies Saturday, when the Phils take on the Marlins. It will actually be Rowan’s first Phillies game and he can’t wait.