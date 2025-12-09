'It's mind-blowing': Eagles fans react to 3rd straight loss after Chargers overtime game

The boos weren’t loud, but the frustration was unmistakable.

What Happened?:

As the Eagles dropped a grinding overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, fans across Philadelphia rode an emotional wave — disappointment in a stalled offense, irritation over turnovers, but also a stubborn streak of optimism that hasn’t faded, even in a now–three-game skid.

At Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia, Eagles fans packed the restaurant hoping to watch their team snap a brutal losing streak. Instead, they witnessed an offense that produced zero first-half touchdowns and three turnovers, prompting groans, headshakes and plenty of nervous pacing.

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 08: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles out the pocket during the Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Chargers game on December 08, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Spor Expand

Fans leaned forward, hands on faces, still believing something might click.

"It’s been hard — sad — but I got faith," said Anthony Hosey, pausing between plays as the Eagles tried to recover late.

"It’s a must-win game," added Ron Hood, echoing a sentiment felt across the room.

Some fans even tried to bring their own good luck.

"They are going to win because I brought my ring," said Jack DiNofa, flashing his Eagles Super Bowl jewelry as if it might change the momentum.

Despite the offensive struggles, fans young and old insisted this team still has enough to rebound — and still ring in the new year with a deep postseason run. But first, they want to see the offense corrected, fast.

"It’s mind-blowing… very frustrating. Get rid of the coaches," said Joe Lemons, who shook his head as another drive stalled. "The key to the game? Jalen Hurts gotta run the ball. Trick the defense."

For Lemons, this is far more than just football. It’s family.

He and his brother grew up lifelong Eagles fans — and after losing their father just months before last season’s Super Bowl win, the sport now carries a deeper meaning.

"I love the Eagles," Lemons said. "Me and my brother have been fans since we were babies… We buried my dad in a Hurts jersey. ‘Super Bowl.’"

Even in defeat, the passion stayed strong.

Fans walked out frustrated but still clinging to belief — belief in Hurts, belief in January football, belief that the offense will eventually snap back into form.

You could tell just how much this team means to that fan, his family — and to this city.

