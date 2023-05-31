Jackpot! Man wins nearly $1 million after going all-in at Philadelphia casino

article

Luck was in the air when a man took home a record-breaking jackpot from a casino in South Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend!

Pete Mitchell, of Narbeth, Pennsylvania, won nearly $1 million after going all-in for his final wager in Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.

He was dealt a Royal Flush for his $300-buy-in, which ended up earning him one large check totaling $936,996.

The jackpot is the largest progressive jackpot ever won on either slots or tables games for the casino.