Jackpot! Man wins nearly $1 million after going all-in at Philadelphia casino
PHILADELPHIA - Luck was in the air when a man took home a record-breaking jackpot from a casino in South Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend!
Pete Mitchell, of Narbeth, Pennsylvania, won nearly $1 million after going all-in for his final wager in Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.
He was dealt a Royal Flush for his $300-buy-in, which ended up earning him one large check totaling $936,996.
The jackpot is the largest progressive jackpot ever won on either slots or tables games for the casino.