Jalen Hurts' patient-designed, game-worn cleats being auctioned to benefit CHOP

article

The Brief Jalen Hurts' cleats are currently being auctioned off for a good cause. The Eagles star chose CHOP as the recipient of the auction funds. The cleats were designed by Jalen and three CHOP patients.



If you want to own a piece of Eagles history while helping children in need, this is your opportunity.

What we know:

Cleats worn by Jalen Hurts during the Eagles versus Panthers game on December 8, 2024, are being auctioned off to benefit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Bidding officially opened on February 13 and is currently sitting at $3,200. The auction will close on March 8.

CHOP says the final bid will go towards the "best cause of all – the chance to give all children the chance for a healthy future."

Dig deeper:

Hurts chose CHOP as part of the "My Cause My Cleats" program.

The Super Bowl MVP visited the hospital back in November 2024 to meet with three oncology patients to help custom design his cleats.

After the special visit, all three patients got to attend a game and receive their own pair of cleats!