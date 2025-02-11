Jason Kelce congratulates Eagles in emotional message to brother Travis

article

No one was more torn than Jason Kelce as his former team faced off against his brother in a Super Bowl rematch that ultimately ended with an Eagles victory.

What they're saying:

The Eagles legend said he had mixed emotions before, during and after the game, which he explained was "odd for him to watch."

"I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago," Kelce said in a statement released on X. "On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about."

Kelce congratulated the Eagles on their win, expressing his pride for Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and the rest of the team.

"They have persevered greatly, answered their critics amazingly, and proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season… The character and swagger of this Eagles team was something truly special to behold."

The post took an emotional turn as Kelce discussed his brother Travis' heartbreaking loss.

"As for my brother, there isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings. Of course, I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past."

The former Eagle ended his post with a few expletives, and another congratulations to the City of Philadelphia.

"Congratulations Philadelphia, I look forward to the speeches and celebrations that will happen in the coming days."

Of course, it will be hard for anyone to top Kelce's iconic speech during the 2018 Super Bowl parade.

What's next:

Philadelphia will celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl win with a parade on Friday. More details about the parade will be released by city officials on Tuesday.