Eagles Super Bowl parade date, route confirmed by Philadelphia officials

The date for the Eagles Super Bowl parade has officially been set!

What we know:

On Monday, the City of Philadelphia confirmed that the parade will take place this Friday, February 14, which is also Valentine's Day.

Officials also said that the parade route would span from the stadium complex in South Philly to the steps of the Art Museum.

The news comes just hours after the Eagles teased the Friday date on social media following an epic Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs on Sunday.

"Thought it was time to bring this one out again. See ya Friday," the Eagles said.

Parade preps

Preparations are already days before the parade as flatbeds carrying steel barricades arrived along Ben Franklin Parkway on Monday.

Parade forecast

The weather for Friday is looking sunny and dry with temperatures in the 30s.

Weather is expected to have an impact on the area earlier in the week, with a few inches of snow in the forecast for parts of the area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

How to watch Eagles Super Bowl Parade

FOX 29 will have live coverage on the day of the parade starting at 4 a.m. with Good Day Philadelphia. We’ll also be bringing live coverage of the entire day on FOX 29, FOX LOCAL and FOX 29’s YouTube channel.

What we don't know:

Further details about the time, parade route and event information will be released by city officials during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Will Philadelphia schools close for a parade?

Philadelphia schools have yet to release any information about possible closures.

In 2018, all Philadelphia public and parochial schools closed on the day of the parade. All municipal government offices and courts were closed as well.

The backstory:

This isn't the Eagles first Super Bowl parade!

Back in 2018, the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots on a Thursday.

The parade started near Lincoln Financial Field at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. From there, the parade headed north toward the Art Museum, where the festivities continued with the team addressing fans.

It’s also where Jason Kelce gave his legendary Super Bowl parade speech.