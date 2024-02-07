Expand / Collapse search

Jayana Webb: Widow of slain state trooper files lawsuit against drunk driver, club in deadly I-95 crash

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:17AM
The widow of a slain Pennsylvania State Trooper has filed a lawsuit against the drunk driver who killed him and two others on I-95.

PHILADELPHIA - The widow of a Pennsylvania State trooper has filed a lawsuit against the drunk driver who killed her husband and two others nearly 2 years ago, along with the club that allegedly overserved the 23-year-old.

Jayana Webb plead guilty this past November to hitting and killing Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the pedestrian they were assisting on I-95 in South Philadelphia in March 2022.

Officials say Webb's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit when she struck the three men in a speeding car, killing all three instantly.

Brittany Sisca, Branden's wife, was six months pregnant at the time of the crash. 

"My daughter will never get the chance to even know who her Dad was, he never held her, he never saw her, that's a whole other demon down the road that I have to handle," Brittany said after Webb was sentenced to 27 ½ to 60 years back in November.

On Tuesday, Brittany filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the "Rampaging Drunk Driver and Club That Illegally Overserved Her."

The complaint alleges that employees at Vibe Restaurant and Lounge illegally served alcohol and marijuana to patrons that night, including Webb.

The restaurant did not have a liquor license at the time, according to the lawsuit. 