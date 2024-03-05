Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become the world's richest person again

article

For the first time since 2021, Jeff Bezos has reclaimed the title of world's richest person – dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Amazon founder’s net worth on Monday stood at $200 billion, according to the index, while Musk, head of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of the social media platform X, came in at $198 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people, and the figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

The switch-up came after Tesla introduced new price cuts in the U.S. and China, causing shares to slide more than 7% on Monday, according to Market Watch . Much of Musk’s net worth comes from Tesla shares, Bloomberg reports.

Adding to Musk's woes, a Delaware court in January denied Musk’s landmark $55.8 billion compensation package awarded by Tesla’s board of directors.

Musk has lost about $31.3 billion over the past year, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index says. Meanwhile, Bezos has gained $23.4 billion. Bezos sold about 50 million Amazon shares last month, worth roughly $8 billion, and still holds about a 9% stake in the company, according to Market Watch.

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, came in third on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an estimated $197 billion.

The three richest men, Bezos, Musk, and Arnault, have traded places at the top spot in recent years, often impacted by the stock performance of their respective companies.

