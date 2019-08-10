Jeffrey Epstein dead by suicide, found in Manhattan jail cell

article

Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, died by suicide early Saturday morning inside his Manhattan jail cell.

The 66-year-old Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City weeks after he was arrested of multiple child sex-trafficking charges.

The incident comes two weeks after the 66-year-old was placed on suicide watch after he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck.

Epstein's death also comes a day after thousands of documents were unsealed Friday in connection with a defamation cause against his alleged recruiter that revealed dozens of high-profile names including former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

